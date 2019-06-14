Three games Clemson fans need to pay attention to

Everyone likes to talk about Clemson’s schedule and how easy it is. However, no one really knows how easy the schedule is or isn’t. Not on June 14th.

That’s the beauty of college football. Every year is truly different. Out go the seniors and draft eligible juniors and in come the freshmen and, at every school but Clemson, the transfers.

The only thing anyone has in this matter is an opinion, and that is fine. So, here is my opinion on the games Clemson fans might want to pay attention to this fall. Remember folks, going 15-0 is not easy.

Sept. 7 vs. Texas A&M, Memorial Stadium, Clemson: In my opinion, this is Clemson’s toughest game of the year. The Aggies went 9-4 in Jimbo Fisher’s first year in College Station and they came within two points of forcing Clemson into overtime. They return seven players on offense that just kept getting better as the season went along. Four of those starters are on the offensive, a line that allowed A&M to lead the SEC rushing last year. The Aggies like to run the ball up the middle and throw the ball to their tight ends down the seam. They will test the middle of Clemson’s defense, which will be brand new. Quarterback Kellen Mond is also back after he totaled 3,581 yards last year, which ranked fourth in the SEC. Remember, Mond went off on Clemson in the second half, throwing for than 300 yards in the last two quarters and more than 400 for the game. Their defense, like Clemson’s, has to replace seven starters, including all three linebackers. Look for a high-scoring game in the Valley.

Sept. 14 at Syracuse, Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.: Everyone looks at this game as Clemson’s trap game. I think it will be tough for the Tigers, but I don’t think it will be a trap game. After the last two years, Syracuse definitely has Clemson’s attention. Plus, the Tigers play Charlotte the next week, so it is not as if Clemson will be overlooking Syracuse due to the big match the next week against the 49ers. Granted the A&M game the week before Syracuse will be tough, but this isn’t the first time Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff had to prepare his team for back-to-back tough games. The Orange returns seven starters on a defense that has tripped up the Clemson offense the last two years. They might have the best starting front-four in the ACC with the return of defensive end Alton Robinson, defensive tackle McKinley Williams and defensive end Kendall Coleman. They also return all four starters in the secondary, but they will have three new starters at linebacker. Things are not as sugary on the offensive side. Quarterback Eric Dungy is gone, so the key to Dino Babers’ offense goes to sophomore Tommy DeVito. The Orange also have to replace three starters on the offensive line, including the entire left side of the line and a new tight end.

Nov. 9 at NC State, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.: Clemson has defeated the Wolfpack 14 of the last 15 years, but it has not always been easy. The Tigers survived their last three meetings up in Raleigh, including having to outscore the ‘Pack in 2015 and ’17. Granted NC State has some big shoes to fill on offense, especially at quarterback where they are replacing Ryan Finley, who led NC State to back-to-back 9-win seasons. But the schedule is not too difficult, and the Wolfpack does bring back 8 starters on defense. If NC State can upset Syracuse at home on Oct. 10, coming off a bye week, then it could come into the Clemson game with 6-2 or 7-1 record and playing for a lot. The Tigers will need to be on top of things because Dave Doeren would love nothing more than to spoil Clemson’s season.