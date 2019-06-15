2021 DE updates possible upcoming Clemson visit

Clemson always racks up at least a couple of defensive ends in each recruiting cycle. We have an update on one of the top linemen in the country in next year’s class.

Class of 2021 Hutto (Texas) product Landyn Watson caught up with The Clemson Insider recently to talk about a possible upcoming visit to Clemson and his current list of top schools.

Watson told TCI that he hasn’t been in contact with Clemson since earlier in the spring, but he plans to possibly visit sometime this summer.

“I haven’t been in contact as much with Clemson,” he said. “The last time I was in contact with them was around mid-April and I talked to coach (Roderick) McDowell. I plan on possibly visiting this summer.”

Watson isn’t camping at any schools this summer, but he is already looking forward to next season’s visits.

It looks like Watson might be heading to Death Valley for the biggest home game of the season.

“I haven’t talked to my parents about it yet, but without a doubt, I wanted to visit when they play [Texas] A&M,” he said.

Watson’s parents love Clemson, which bodes well for Dabo Swinney and his staff if they give him an offer in the future.

“They love it,” he said. “They love the coaches, the atmosphere and the family environment.”

While he doesn’t currently have an offer, that’s not unusual considering the Tigers typically don’t offer rising junior recruits until the summer before their junior year at the earliest.

In addition to his parents loving Clemson, there are a few things Watson mentioned that puts it above the rest of the competition for him.

“The atmosphere, coaches, scheme and just the brotherhood on the football team,” he said.

Watson said Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and TCU are recruiting him the hardest right now, and “all of the schools are around the same” standing.

He also told TCI that the Tigers would automatically jump into his top schools and be heavily considered for his final selection with an offer.

Watson’s recruitment still has plenty of time, and his current rank as the No. 14 defensive end should only increase as the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lone Star State product gets more game tape out next year.