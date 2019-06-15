Adversity made Byrd stronger

It has not been the easiest road for Clemson’s Grayson Byrd. But through a transfer and multiple injuries he always kept preserving and finished his collegiate baseball career with an outstanding final season.

Byrd now has the opportunity to take his talents to the next level as the Chicago Cubs selected him in the 24th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft last week.

“It’s a big deal to me,” Byrd recently told The Clemson Insider. “Obviously growing up around the game I’ve always wanted to play professional baseball and try to get the chance to make it to the big leagues like my dad.

“For me it was a big deal too just with how my career has gone in regards to transferring and then hurting my back and hurting my quad last season. So I had a lot of different things I had to battle and grind through. Obviously this year I was healthy and had a good season. I’m so thankful that I got a shot and thankful (the Cubs) saw something in me enough to take me. It was a really cool moment. It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, so to see that work come into fruition is really cool.”

Byrd transferred to Clemson from Louisiana State University and had to sit out the entire 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He played the next two seasons but battled through several injuries.

However, 2019 will be a season he never forgets. During his final season at Clemson Byrd batted .316 with 16 home runs and drove in 59 runs. He earned third-team All-American and first-team All ACC honors.

“I’ve learned a lot at Clemson in regards to being off of the field; how to treat people, dealing with adversity, dealing with media after games,” Byrd said. “I think on the field one thing that I would say is try to cherish every moment, try to enjoy it. They say baseball, especially professional baseball, is a grind. I think college baseball is a grind too. Even though you’re not playing as many games, every day you’re still practicing. There’s really no days off.

“So for me I think that going into this season knowing that is was my last year of college baseball I just kind of took it as I’m going to try to enjoy it the best I can regardless of how I’m doing, regardless of how the team is doing. I tried to enjoy every moment.”

His father Paul Byrd, a former right-handed pitcher, spent 14 years in Major League Baseball and is now a broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports Southeast. Although Grayson has wanted to create his own identity and legacy within baseball he is so thankful for all he has learned through his dad.

“I try to be my own person and try to carve out my own path and have my own identity but at the same time, if it was not for him I would not be in this position,” Byrd said. “I loved baseball from a young age. I have a younger brother and we would go to my dad’s games when we were little and I’d sit and watch all nine innings and he’d be running around the stands. I’ve always loved baseball but it’s something my dad never forced on me. He said if I wanted to try and make it in the game he obviously knows what it takes in regards to work and the mental aspect of everything.

“To have him growing up, going to the field, growing up in a locker room, being around it, it just kind of further sparked that love and interest for the game. He’s my first call when I need advice or something is going wrong. He is also the first one to call me when I do something good. So whether it be the All-ACC team or something else he’s calling me all fired up. So it means a lot to have him in my corner. I’m so grateful for that.”

But it’s not only his dad who helped Byrd get to where he is today. He says he’d have to sit down and write out an entire list of those who have supported him from the very beginning.

“There’s so many people. To name a few, my mom drove me around to travel tournaments and she had to sit through 15-16 years of professional baseball with my dad. So I think a little part of her broke when she found out had to drive me around and watch more baseball,” Byrd said jokingly.

“Then my high school coach, Jason Couch. I loved playing for him. He’s taught me some stuff. I’ve had different summer coaches throughout the years. Obviously I’ve learned so much from the staff at Clemson and I’ve developed a lot as a result of the teachings of Monte (Lee), Coach (Bradley) LeCroy and everyone so I’m really grateful for them.”