Top California cornerback enjoys visit to Clemson

A group of top prospects from California, which included five-star Clemson quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei, traveled to Clemson this week for an unofficial visit from Monday to Thursday.

Among the Cali contingent was class of 2021 four-star cornerback Jaylin Davies from Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.).

“I liked it a lot,” Davies said of the visit. “The coaches are great and the campus is nice, and we had a lot of fun.”

Davies (6-0, 175) worked out with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed during the Dabo Swinney Camp on Tuesday and Wednesday and showed well in front of the Tiger coaches.

“They said I did great,” Davies said. “Coach Reed said the first day I was good and the second day I was even better, I looked more relaxed and settled in.”

The rising junior recruit also had a chance to spend some time with Swinney himself.

“The highlight for me was getting to meet Coach Swinney and getting to hang out with Coach Reed and the other DB coaches, and getting coached up by some of the players such as (defensive back) K’Von Wallace,” Davies said. “It was a good atmosphere.”

Davies has over a dozen college offers to his credit, with schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and Southern Cal comprising his offer list.

After a great experience on campus, Davies would be honored to see an offer from the defending champs come his way in the future.

“It would be a honor to receive an offer from the National Champs, and because the DBs there are usually top guys,” he said.

Next on the docket for Davies is a visit to UCLA on June 16. He also plans to camp at Southern Cal on June 19.

Davies is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 defensive back from California in the class of 2021. He was named a first-team All-American by MaxPreps following his sophomore season in 2018.