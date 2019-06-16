4-star Florida athlete makes impression at Swinney Camp

A standout athlete from the Sunshine State made his way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week.

Class of 2021 four-star prospect Kamonte Grimes from Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge participated in the full second session of the camp from Tuesday to Thursday.

“I actually enjoyed myself a lot,” Grimes told The Clemson Insider, “just the atmosphere and getting to be around the players and coaches, getting to learn from them.”

Grimes (6-2, 185) worked out with the wide receivers all three days and had a great experience being coached by Jeff Scott.

“Coach Scott’s a really good guy,” Grimes said. “He’s really knowledgeable and he breaks things down step by step to help you understand.”

There was an abundance of top talent in the receiver group at the camp, but Grimes still managed to make an impression on Scott with his performance.

“He said that I looked really good and I had very good ball awareness, and he also gave me a few pointers,” said Grimes, who has college offers to play for Virginia, Arkansas, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Utah and Georgia Tech.

How does Grimes describe himself as a wideout?

“Probably just an overall force to deal with for a DB just because I’m big, fast and strong,” he said. “So as a DB, you have to take all of those things into consideration when guarding me.”

Grimes, a top-200 national prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports, wants to have his commitment made by next summer.

An offer from Clemson is not easy to get, especially if you’re a receiver. So needless to say, Grimes would be grateful if he were to earn the opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“It would be really special for me,” he said, “and a big accomplishment for the national champions to offer me a scholarship.”