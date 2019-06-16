Rising N.C. DT visits Clemson, sets return trip

An emerging defensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State visited Clemson this past week for camp and already knows when he will be back on campus.

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry 2021 defensive tackle Isaac Washington plans to return for the game vs. Texas A&M on Sept. 7.

TCI caught up with the 6-foot-4, 265-pound rising junior about his experience at the Dabo Swinney Camp and more.

“It was great,” Washington said. “I really loved it and I can’t wait to be back on the 7th. It was a really great experience for me.”

Washington, who received his first offers from Auburn and Virginia Tech in late May, was invited to camp by assistant coaches Todd Bates and Mike Reed, and worked out with Bates and the interior D-linemen.

“Coach Bates told me I had a lot of talent and that I should come back for a game,” Washington said, “and that I could be good for them.”

Washington is anxiously awaiting his return trip to Tigertown for the Texas A&M game. But what stood out to him about his visit to Clemson last week?

“Everything,” he said. “How close everyone was … it’s really like a family up there. Everybody knows everybody. And the facilities were great too.”

Duke, Wake Forest and NC State are other schools showing interest in Washington, who amassed 89 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks as a sophomore last season.