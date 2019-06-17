Legacy recruit enjoyed being back at Clemson for Swinney Camp

The son of former standout Clemson and NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner returned to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last week.

Chandler (Ariz.) 2021 defensive end Brandon Buckner camped at Clemson on Wednesday. He made the trip to campus with his mother and grandmother as well as a close friend, Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2021 running back Evan Pryor.

“I really enjoyed my visit to Clemson,” Brandon said. “It was good to be back seeing some of my friends and family. It just felt good to be back in Death Valley.”

It marked the fifth year that Brandon has participated in the Swinney Camp.

“I think it’s a good camp,” he said. “Just seeing people from all over wanting to compete and get better … I think it’s good because you can build connections and iron sharpens iron and you can make each other better.”

Brandon (6-2, 240) enjoyed working out with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanksi Hall, who has taken notice of Brandon’s improvement from year to year.

“I got some really good feedback,” he said. “Mainly Coach Hall said that he really liked how I improved from last year and how far I’ve come. He said that he sees a whole new person with a different mindset. He really liked how I’ve been working and how I performed at the camp.”

A rising junior, Brandon has received Power Five offers to play for Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, Maryland and Iowa State.

Brandon also visited another ACC school last week and has a couple of trips on the docket.

“After Clemson I visited NC State,” he said. “I will be heading up to ASU sometime, then most likely to the University of Washington.”