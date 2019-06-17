The early years at Clemson for legend Tim Bourret

By

By: and |

Former Sports Information Director Tim Bourret joined The Clemson Insider in studio for our latest edition of Clemson’s Finest.

In the first of our four part series Bourret discusses his transition from Notre Dame to Clemson and the early days working for the Tigers.

