Future 5-star DL high on Clemson

One promising young prospect that participated in the final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp last Thursday was future five-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry from Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing.

Perry — a rising sophomore in the class of 2022 with a double-digit college offer list already — enjoyed his experience on campus and at the camp.

“It was great,” he said. “I always wanted to visit Clemson.”

Perry (6-3, 260) was shown a lot of love by the coaching staff and received considerable individual attention and coaching from defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“He’s a great person,” Perry said. “He seems like a great, fun coach that loves the game.”

Perry also had the opportunity to meet head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus.

“I did. He’s a really great person too,” Perry said.

Georgia extended an offer to Perry at the beginning of June, joining Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech among others on his offer list.

It’s still very early in Perry’s recruitment, and he claims no favorites at the infant stages of the process, but admitted that the Tigers are one of his top schools.

“Every school I visit is wonderful,” he said, “but I will say Clemson is one of the top schools I like.”

Perry told TCI that he is also planning to visit Alabama this summer. Prior to visiting Clemson, he went to Tennessee on June 9 and Auburn on June 6.