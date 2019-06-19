Go All In with Clemson on the ACC Network

Three days following the launch of ACC Network (ACCN), the new, 24/7 national platform launching on August 22, 2019, fans will have an opportunity to go “all in” with a behind-the-scenes look at Clemson football, a program that has won two of the last three College Football Playoff National Championships. All In: The Clemson Football Family will air Sunday, Aug. 25 – Wednesday, Aug. 28, in primetime on ACCN.

“We knew early on that we wanted to do something special with Clemson,” said Stacie McCollum, senior director of programming and acquisitions. “We wanted to showcase the people and culture behind the program’s success as they prepare to defend their national title. Access programming and storytelling will be hallmarks of this network, and the opportunity to feature the Tigers in our first series is a testament to that commitment. Anyone who loves college football will enjoy this series.”

Tiger Family Values

For over a decade, head coach Dabo Swinney has been building not just a football program at Clemson, but a family. The series will highlight the culture of Clemson football and what it’s like to be part of the Clemson Family.

ACCN cameras will have access to daily Clemson football activities along with a variety of off-the-field events. The series will feature:

Preparations, both on the practice field and inside Clemson’s Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, for the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Team dinners, fun and fellowship, and friendly competition in the various amenities of “Dabo’s World” – bowling, golf simulator and more.

Travel with student-athletes during summer internships and service trips to see how P.A.W. Journey, a Clemson leadership initiative, helps the Tigers develop and give back.

First-hand accounts from Clemson’s offensive and defensive coordinators, and many of the former Tigers who are on Swinney’s staff.

“As the new home for ACC sports, ACCN is the right place to show Clemson fans just how hard we are working and give them a front-row seat to what we believe makes our program unique,” said Swinney. “I am excited to share some of the special moments from this offseason with Tiger nation – as we all get ready for another great year of Clemson football.”

Clemson Opens the 2019 Football Season on ACCN

Clemson’s quest for a fourth national championship will begin on Thursday, Aug. 29, when the Tigers host Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. ET, in Death Valley, marking the first football game on ACCN.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports set to launch August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNE), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

*Carriage agreements are already in place with the following video providers: Altice, DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Suddenlink, TVision and Verizon Fios, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated cable subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

Video courtesy ESPN, ACC Network