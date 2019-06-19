Top Peach State ATH puts talent on display at Swinney Camp

Top Peach State ATH puts talent on display at Swinney Camp

Feature

Top Peach State ATH puts talent on display at Swinney Camp

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Clemson welcomed a slew of talented one-day campers to the Dabo Swinney Camp last Wednesday. Among them was Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County 2021 four-star athlete Tyler Morehead.

“The camp went great,” Morehead told The Clemson Insider. “I got to work out with the safeties coach (Mickey Conn) to show him my talent.”

2021 athlete Tyler Morehead works out during the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

Morehead (5-11, 185) has hauled in offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, NC State and Cincinnati to this point in the recruiting process, and an offer from Clemson could be in the cards based on what he has heard from Conn.

“He was like I was one of the number one (prospects) on their board and that they’re going to evaluate on film and verify my grades,” Morehead said.

Morehead isn’t publicly naming favorites in his recruitment right now and has no timeline for his decision, but said the Tigers would easily have a spot in his top five if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer.

“That would mean a whole lot getting an offer from the defending champs because I know my hard work is paying off,” he said. “It would be a big blessing and a dream come true.”

What will the school that lands Morehead’s commitment be getting in him as a player?

“I’ll describe myself as a coverage guy but I’ll lay the boom like an aggressive DB,” he said.

Morehead is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 safety in the country for the class of 2021.

, , , Feature, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
8hr

One promising young prospect that participated in the final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp last Thursday was future five-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry from Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing. Perry — a rising (…)

reply
16hr

Clemson head coach Monte Lee knows the Tigers have some challenges on the recruiting trail but he is not looking for any excuses. Coach Lee held his annual postseason press conference Tuesday morning.  Watch (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home