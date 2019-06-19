Top Peach State ATH puts talent on display at Swinney Camp

Clemson welcomed a slew of talented one-day campers to the Dabo Swinney Camp last Wednesday. Among them was Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County 2021 four-star athlete Tyler Morehead.

“The camp went great,” Morehead told The Clemson Insider. “I got to work out with the safeties coach (Mickey Conn) to show him my talent.”

Morehead (5-11, 185) has hauled in offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, NC State and Cincinnati to this point in the recruiting process, and an offer from Clemson could be in the cards based on what he has heard from Conn.

“He was like I was one of the number one (prospects) on their board and that they’re going to evaluate on film and verify my grades,” Morehead said.

Morehead isn’t publicly naming favorites in his recruitment right now and has no timeline for his decision, but said the Tigers would easily have a spot in his top five if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer.

“That would mean a whole lot getting an offer from the defending champs because I know my hard work is paying off,” he said. “It would be a big blessing and a dream come true.”

What will the school that lands Morehead’s commitment be getting in him as a player?

“I’ll describe myself as a coverage guy but I’ll lay the boom like an aggressive DB,” he said.

Morehead is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 safety in the country for the class of 2021.