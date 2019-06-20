4-star Georgia RB enjoys working with Elliott

One running back in the class of 2021 that is firmly on Clemson’s radar is four-star Phil Mafah.

The Loganville (Ga.) Grayson standout returned to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp last week.

“It was really fun, being able to go compete and being able to learn from the coaches,” Mafah told The Clemson Insider. “It was a lot of competition and every day, I looked forward to it because the drills that we did and one-on-ones, they’re really fun, and Swinney Ball.”

Mafah (6-1, 215) worked out during the full three-day session of the camp from June 11-13 and learned a lot from Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott.

“He showed that he knew a lot about the running back position,” Mafah said. “He taught me lots of things I didn’t know about it, and it opened my eyes and just made me realize that I have a lot of room to grow, and I really appreciated it because I can add it to my game.”

“He’s a really good guy,” Mafah added. “He’s smart, he’s funny and he really takes his time to make you better. He cares about your progress and how you’re doing.”

Mafah, the No. 17 running back in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite, holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Michigan among others.

As a sophomore last season, Mafah rushed for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries (8.1 yards per carry).

Mafah is slated to visit South Carolina on Saturday and wants to go back to Auburn soon as well.