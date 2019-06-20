Clemson player enters transfer portal

Clemson right-handed pitcher Travis Marr has entered the transfer portal, The Clemson Insider has learned.

Marr, a redshirt sophomore from Castle Rock, Colo., recorded a 2-0 record with a 6.39 ERA and 27-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 43 hits allowed in 31.0 innings pitched last season.

An All-ACC Academic selection and ACC Academic Honor Roll member, Marr had a 6-2 record and 6.04 ERA in 22 appearances (two starts) in 2018.

Marr received a medical redshirt in 2017. Before coming to Clemson, he was a two-time all-state selection and lettered three times in baseball at Regis Jesuit High School.