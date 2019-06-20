High-expectation Orange have sights locked on Tigers

Syracuse is riding high after its first 10-win season since 2001 and best AP final ranking (No. 15) since the late ’80s. Now, in head coach Dino Babers’ fourth season at the helm, the Orange are poised to continue their upward trend.

In recent years the Orange have presented the most consistent challenge to the Tigers, with the teams splitting the last two matchups that were decided by seven points total, including Clemson’s 27-23 home win last season that featured a heroic comeback by Chase Brice after a tumultuous week capped off with a Trevor Lawrence head injury in the first half of that game.

Syracuse has historically boasted a hard-nosed team consistent with most Northeastern programs, but Babers’ high flying offense will have to navigate life without veteran quarterback Eric Dungey who is now competing for time with the New York Giants. They also look to replace several key positions in the trenches.

The new quarterback is sophomore Tommy DeVito, a pocket passer with a much different style than the athletic playmaker Dungey. This change will provide different looks downfield for the Orange, but they need to muster up a run game to support their new quarterback.

They have a slew of backs with senior Moe Neal and junior Abdul Adams, a transfer from Oklahoma, leading the charge. Expect more passes out of the backfield from Syracuse to gain momentum offensively. Neal boasted 5.6 yards per carry last season, and Adams was eligible for the bowl win over West Virginia after transferring and scored a pair of touchdowns.

On the offensive line, the Orange enter the year with question marks having graduated both tackles and their right guard. They have a transfer from South Alabama in Ryan Alexander to fill one tackle spot, while sophomore Dakota Davis looks to fill the vacated guard position.

All in all, weapons are available for DeVito with veteran slot receivers and a transfer wideout in Trishton Jackson from Michigan State and sophomore Taj Harris who showed promise in 2018 at outside receiver.

On offense, Syracuse enters with a lot of question marks, but Babers’ system should prove beneficial for the cohesiveness of the unit and they will be a force to be reckoned with later in the season.

Defensively, the Orange showed a much-improved unit last season, and Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman head up the edge with over 20 sacks combined. Junior Josh Black is sliding down to nose to try and fill Chris Slayton’s void on the inside.

In the secondary, they return a pair of seniors in Chris Fredrick and Evan Foster as well as experience in Trill Williams and Andre Cisco, who was tied for the lead in interceptions nationally in 2018 with seven as an All-American and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

At linebacker, they are replacing a pair of seniors but have some returning guys in Lakiem Williams and Andrew Armstrong who filled in when needed a year ago. Syracuse fans will have their eyes locked on how competition shakes up at linebacker in fall camp.

Syracuse will enter the year as a top-25 football team and has its eyes locked on one of the biggest games in recent memory, as the Tigers will enter the Carrier Dome with a potential No. 1 ranking. They return experience but have question marks in major areas, though the game should make for another good one in New York.