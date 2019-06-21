4-star Georgia WR ‘excited’ about Clemson offer

One of the select few wide receivers in the class of 2021 that have earned an offer from Clemson is Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star Dacari Collins.

Collins (6-3, 200) received his offer last week after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp a week earlier.

“Coach (Jeff) Scott offered me,” Collins told TCI. “I felt really great and excited.”

Collins has attended Clemson’s football camp a number of times over the years and enjoyed being coached by Scott again a couple of weeks ago.

“I enjoyed myself very well,” Collins said. “It was fun but a very in-depth learning experience and was cool to be with my guy Coach Scott.”

Collins has compiled an offer list that includes Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Florida State and Miami among many others.

Scott let Collins know that he is high on the Tigers’ recruiting board for receivers in the next cycle.

“That he liked me a lot and that I fit the system as far as the type of guys they love to recruit and come in to play,” Collins said.

According to Collins, Scott envisions him playing the 9-man position in Clemson’s offense.

Prior to camping at Clemson, Collins made an unofficial visit to campus in early April. He is ranked as the No. 23 receiver in the country by Rivals, while 247Sports tabs him as the No. 31 wideout in the 2021 class.