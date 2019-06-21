What They Are Saying: Hunter Renfrow

The NFL and the Oakland Raiders are already learning how special Hunter Renfow is. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Renfrow.

We’ve been hearing that Hunter Renfrow has been impressive throughout OTAs & today’s first minicamp practice. The #Raiders WR situation is going to interesting to monitor throughout training camp 🏴‍☠️ #LVRaidersLounge 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/9hwic0ZDk7 — The Las Vegas Raiders Lounge (@LVRaidersTalk) June 12, 2019

Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Jeff Scott discusses Hunter Renfrow’s ‘sixth sense’ https://t.co/fAdYcezlvA pic.twitter.com/QMt3qeVkcu — Oakland Raiders UK 🇬🇧 (@RAIDERNATlON) June 19, 2019

#Raiders Day 3 pick Hunter Renfrow has shown already this offseason that he has the goods to make a name for himself in Oakland. #RaiderNation https://t.co/xkQazSG18i — NFL Spin Zone (@NFLSpinZone) June 18, 2019

Former Tiger WR and now Oakland Raider Hunter Renfrow, met current San Diego Padres Hunter Renfroe last week. Since the meeting Renfroe has hit 5 home runs in 4 games. Renfroe by the way was the #13 pick of the 2013 MLB draft. Renfrow wore #13 at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/SCLQHkRAed — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) June 17, 2019

NEW Column: Don’t Overlook Rookie Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow “I think he’s winning over believers.” – @VicTafur –#Raiders WR corps stacked with talent for the upcoming season https://t.co/eQNjeN80FY — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) June 19, 2019