What They Are Saying: Hunter Renfrow

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The NFL and the Oakland Raiders are already learning how special Hunter Renfow is. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Renfrow.
We’ve been hearing that Hunter Renfrow has been impressive throughout OTAs & today’s first minicamp practice. The #Raiders WR situation is going to interesting to monitor throughout training camp 🏴☠️ #LVRaidersLounge 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/9hwic0ZDk7
— The Las Vegas Raiders Lounge (@LVRaidersTalk) June 12, 2019
Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Jeff Scott discusses Hunter Renfrow’s ‘sixth sense’ https://t.co/fAdYcezlvA pic.twitter.com/QMt3qeVkcu
— Oakland Raiders UK 🇬🇧 (@RAIDERNATlON) June 19, 2019
Hunter Renfrow's Road to Oakland.
via @grantrrichards#FPC #Raidershttps://t.co/VESKRsqhIR
— Full Press Raiders (@FPC_Raiders) June 11, 2019
#Raiders Day 3 pick Hunter Renfrow has shown already this offseason that he has the goods to make a name for himself in Oakland. #RaiderNation https://t.co/xkQazSG18i
— NFL Spin Zone (@NFLSpinZone) June 18, 2019
Former Tiger WR and now Oakland Raider Hunter Renfrow, met current San Diego Padres Hunter Renfroe last week. Since the meeting Renfroe has hit 5 home runs in 4 games. Renfroe by the way was the #13 pick of the 2013 MLB draft. Renfrow wore #13 at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/SCLQHkRAed
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) June 17, 2019
NEW Column: Don’t Overlook Rookie Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow
“I think he’s winning over believers.” – @VicTafur
–#Raiders WR corps stacked with talent for the upcoming season https://t.co/eQNjeN80FY
— Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) June 19, 2019
Interview with Hunter Renfrow WR #Clemson at Reese's #SeniorBowl w/ @ConnorNFLDraft #NFLDraft #NFL https://t.co/O6O9OgIAVV via @SportsTalkLine
— Pro Football Talk Line (@ProFootballTL) June 13, 2019
Don't forget about Hunter Renfrow #RaiderNation https://t.co/KDjNAIwaRd pic.twitter.com/GFQoVuwnh1
— Phil Jones (@PhilJonesNFL) June 19, 2019
5 Raiders’ WRs Battling For WR3 Role On Oakland’s Depth Chart
– Keon Hatcher
– Marcell Ateman
– J.J. Nelson
– Ryan Grant
– Hunter Renfrow
Who will be the Raiders' WR3 behind Antonio Brown & Tyrell Williams?#RaiderNation 🏴☠️https://t.co/lN5pjqjA6i
— Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) June 17, 2019
