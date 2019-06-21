Williams ready to keep chasing dream at Clemson

A year ago today on June 21, 2018, Greg Williams committed to play football at Clemson. Now, he is just days away from starting the journey he has long dreamed about.

Williams will move in on Sunday with the other summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2019 signing class, and the talented linebacker from Swansea, S.C., can’t wait to start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m very excited about moving in and getting ready to continue my dream that I have been chasing since a kid,” Williams told The Clemson Insider.

Williams comes to Clemson at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, and wants to be between 240 and 255 pounds when the season begins. He has been staying in touch with the coaches about his role on the defense and what to expect as a freshman.

“They’re ready for me to come in and be a factor on defense,” Williams said. “I’m going to start out at MIKE linebacker and I may alternate at WILL linebacker, but (defensive coordinator Brent Venables) just wants me to come out and be a factor on defense.”

A four-year starter at Swansea High School, Williams played inside linebacker in 2017 and outside linebacker in 2018. He was named the Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 after recording 78 tackles with a sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions, following up an outstanding junior year in 2017 when he had 103 tackles. Williams represented South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl last year.

What are his goals for his freshman campaign at Clemson?

“To be a freshman All-American and win a national championship,” he said.

Williams will be rooming at Clemson with freshman tight end Jaelyn Lay.

“I think he’s a good guy and humble like me,” Williams said.

Williams also played basketball for Swansea and earned All-Region 5 AAA honors in both football and basketball in the 2017-18 academic year. The basketball team won the Region 5 AAA Championship in 2017-18.