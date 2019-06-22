Blue-chip Utah OL impressed by Clemson

Last week, Clemson welcomed a pair of blue-chip prospects from Orem (Utah) High School to campus including four-star Kingsley Suamataia, the No. 11 offensive tackle and a top-100 overall national prospect in the 2021 class.

“It was a good experience to see the school and be at the stadium,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The coaches we met were good.”

Suamataia (6-5, 280) made the trip to Clemson with his teammate and cousin, 2020 four-star linebacker Noah Sewell, as part of a Southeastern swing of visits that also included stops at Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Suamataia had a chance to meet offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and enjoyed speaking with strength & conditioning coach Joey Batson as well.

“I really liked the strength coach and he showed me some things,” Suamataia said. “Overall the whole staff was great and obviously they know how to win. They talked a lot about a winning culture and looking for the right people to be part of that culture.”

Clemson’s facilities also caught the attention of Suamataia during the visit.

“Nicest facilities I’ve seen,” he said. “Loved the study building, and the people there were very helpful and lots of resources to help with getting work and grades on track.”

A rising junior, Suamataia has amassed a list of over two dozen offers that features Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Southern Cal and others.

Overall, he was impressed by his first experience at Clemson and says that receiving an offer from the Tigers would be a dream come true.

“I like what they are doing and what they are building,” Suamataia said. “And to see Coach Swinney has given young players a chance to compete and play means a lot to me. An offer would mean a lot to be in the company of those great players. I wanted to visit Clemson because it’s one of my dream schools, and to see it up close and in real life was everything I expected it to be.”