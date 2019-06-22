‘Dream come true’ for Constantin

After committing to Clemson on April 13, 2018, Bryton Constantin is now just one day away from the official beginning of his career as a Tiger.

The former four-star linebacker from Baton Rouge, La., will move into Clemson on Sunday with the other summer enrollees in the 2019 signing class, and he is excited for what the future holds for him in Tigertown.

“It’s a dream come true,” Constantin told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve looked forward to this for the past year and a half. I’ve always wanted to play college football since I was a little kid, and now, dreams are turning into reality.”

Constantin suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus while playing basketball for his high school team in late February, and has already decided to redshirt the upcoming season.

Fortunately for Constantin, he is ahead of schedule in the rehab process.

“I went to the doctor last week. He said I should be 100 percent in about three months,” Constantin said. “That’s about a month and a half before when he really thought I was going to come back, so I’m doing well.”

Last year, the NCAA approved legislation that allows Division I college football players to play in up to four games without burning their redshirt for the season. So, Constantin wants to take advantage of that rule after he gets fully healthy and hopes to make an impression on the coaching staff heading into the 2020 season.

“I want to be able to play in all four games,” he said. “I just want to be able to show the coaches that I can play, so the years following I can get out there and help my team.”

A national top-200 player coming out of high school, Constantin played for the University Lab School in Baton Rouge and helped the team to state championships in 2017 and 2018. He earned All-Metro MVP and 3A all-state honors in 2017 after recording 104 tackles, including 23 for loss and six sacks. In 2018, Constantin helped his team to a 13-0 record and state title before playing in the World Bowl in Mexico as well as the Under Armour All-America Game.

So, what can Tiger fans expect to see from Constantin on the field in the future?

“They can expect to see an intelligent player who leads the defense and just helps this team win as much as he can,” he said.

Constantin will be roommates with fellow incoming freshman linebacker Keith Maguire.