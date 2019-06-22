Nimmer, Cottam named Ping All-Americans

Clemson, S.C.—Clemson golfers Bryson Nimmer and Kyle Cottam have been named Ping All-Americans by the Collegiate Golf Coaches Association. Nimmer was named a first-team All-American and Cottam an honorable mention All-American by the organization.

Nimmer is Clemson’s first first-team All-American since 2009 when Kyle Stanley was selected. The native of Bluffton, SC set a Clemson record for stroke average this year with a 69.73 figure, the first sub-70.0 average in school history. He had a record tying 10 top 10 finishes in his 12 stroke play tournaments and had a Clemson record 20 rounds in the 60s and 25 under-par rounds. For his 37 rounds he was 60-under-par, also a Clemson record for strokes vs. par in a season.

A second generation Tiger golfer (Tony Nimmer, 1980-83), Bryson won a Clemson record four tournaments this year, two in the fall and two in the spring. He began the fall by winning the Carpet Classic and the Maui Jim Collegiate, then won the Puerto Rico Classic and the Clemson Invitational in the spring. He also set a Clemson record with seven top 5 finishes in a season.

Nimmer completes his career with a 71.07 stroke average, second in school history and best among golfers who played more than two years. His 46 career rounds in the 60s were a school record, as were his 28 career top 10 finishes. His 73 career rounds under par rank second to D.J. Trahan’s 78.

Cottam just completed his sophomore year for the Tigers and will be one of the team leaders in 2020. The native of Knoxville, Tenn. finished the season with a 72.79 stroke average, third best on the team. He had six under-par rounds and five at par during his 28 rounds and nine tournament appearances.

Cottam was Clemson’s best player in NCAA Tournament play with a 72.71 average for his seven rounds. That included the national tournament in Arkansas where he finished 11th with a 291 score, three-over-par and eight shots better than any other Clemson golfer. He also finished 24th at the ACC Championship and 29th at the NCAA Regional, making him the only Tiger to finish in the top 30 in all three of the postseason tournaments.