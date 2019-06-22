What They Are Saying: Dexter Lawrence hits New York

What They Are Saying: Dexter Lawrence hits New York

Football

What They Are Saying: Dexter Lawrence hits New York

By 49 minutes ago

By: |

Dexter Lawrence has made some noise in the Big Apple after signing with the New York Giants.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Lawrence.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home