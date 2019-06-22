What They Are Saying: Dexter Lawrence hits New York

Dexter Lawrence has made some noise in the Big Apple after signing with the New York Giants. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Lawrence.

Giants sign defensive rookies Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Baker; QB Daniel Jones remains unsigned https://t.co/78cse8kj3l pic.twitter.com/rQSIcVbXH0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 14, 2019

The #Giants defense is on track to start the season with 6 starters under 25 yo- BJ Hill (24), Dexter Lawrence (21), Lorenzo Carter (23), DeAndre Baker (21), Grant Haley (23) and Jabrill Peppers (23).Davis (24), Ximines (22) and Love (22) should also see significant playing time — NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) June 20, 2019

The Giants' cap space is at $9M, according to the NFLPA database. The signings of Dexter Lawrence and DeAndre Baker ate $3M in cap space. Daniel Jones and Oshane Ximines will eat another $4M when they sign, leaving the Giants with about $5M in their reserve fund for the season. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) June 18, 2019

The #Giants locked up two of their three first-round picks on Friday: https://t.co/BHuuaDaxzz — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 14, 2019

The Giants signed two first-round draft picks in DT Dexter Lawrence and CB DeAndre Baker. Lawrence was slotted for four years and $13.2M fully guaranteed as the 17th pick and Baker four years and $10.5M as the 30th pick. Only Daniel Jones and Oshane Ximines remain unsigned. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 14, 2019

First-team defense at minicamp practice #1:

DL: BJ Hill, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson

OLBs: Kareem Martin + Lorenzo Carter

ILBs: Alec Ogletree + BJ Goodson (Tae Davis nickel)

CBs: Janoris Jenkins + DeAndre Baker (Grant Haley nickel)

S: Antoine Bethea + Jabrill Peppers — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 4, 2019