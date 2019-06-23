4-star WR, teammate of Clemson commit high on the Tigers

Clemson commitment Walker Parks camped at Clemson earlier this month with a couple of his talented teammates from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass High School.

One of those teammates was 2021 four-star offensive lineman Jager Burton, whose camp performance helped him earn an offer from the Tigers.

The other teammate was 2021 four-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Kentucky who has more than a dozen offers to his credit.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Crowdus said of the Dabo Swinney Camp. “I learned a lot of new drills and enjoyed getting coached by the wide receivers coach (Jeff Scott).”

Scott liked what he saw from Crowdus (5-10, 170), who participated in the full first session of the Swinney Camp from June 4-6.

“He loved my explosiveness,” the Bluegrass State standout said.

Crowdus is fond of Scott as well.

“He seems like a great coach and a cool person outside of coaching,” Crowdus said.

Crowdus has collected offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, Florida State, Louisville, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

He is high on Clemson and would love to have the chance to play with Parks – and potentially Burton – at Clemson.

“We’re very close,” Crowdus said of the trio. “Me, Jager and Walker, we hang with each other every day.”

What appeals to Crowdus about Clemson?

“I love the football uniforms and I love the facility,” he said, “and I love how they are ‘All In’ just like my home school. We have shirts that say ‘All In.’”

Crowdus claims no favorites in his recruitment right now and hasn’t decided whether he will make his decision during his senior year or upcoming junior year.