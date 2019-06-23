Dukes ready to get after it at Clemson

Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott has a simple message for incoming freshman running back Michel Dukes as he prepares to start his career: Be ready to play right away.

Dukes, a Charleston native, moves into Clemson today with the other summer enrollees in the 2019 signing class including fellow freshman running back Chez Mellusi of Naples, Florida.

“Coach Elliott, the way he’s been talking, I think he expects me to come in and make an impact immediately,” Dukes told The Clemson Insider. “He said he was going to put me right in the mix. As soon as me and Chez get up there, he’s putting us right in the mix. So, it should be fun.”

Dukes and Mellusi will be rooming together at Clemson. The duo joins junior Travis Etienne and sophomore Lyn-J Dixon in the Tigers’ running back corps.

“I think he’s a real cool guy from our conversations that we’ve had,” Dukes said of Mellusi. “And from a player’s standpoint, I’ve watched his highlights and stuff, I think he’s great. So, it’s going to be good, me and him learning from each other as well as learning from Travis and Lyn-J. So, I think it’s going to be good.”

As a senior last season, Dukes ran for 2,030 yards with 29 rushing touchdowns, while Mellusi amassed 1,819 rushing yards and 21 scores on the ground in his senior season.

Dukes, who finished his prep career with 8,762 rushing yards and 117 rushing touchdowns, has a few goals in mind as he gets ready to begin his freshman campaign.

“I would say just to come in, learn, work hard, make an impact on the team and win another championship,” he said.

Playing college football is something Dukes has long dreamed about and he can’t wait to get after it at the next level.

“I’ve been working for this moment all my life,” he said. “So, just to see it coming to fruition is a blessing. And I know my family and coach Elliott, coach Dabo, all the other coaches and my teammates are going to love me. So, I’m just ready to come in and make an impact.”