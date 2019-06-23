Talented Sunshine State DB ‘really enjoyed’ Swinney Camp

A big group of prospects from the Jacksonville, Fla., area participated in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp from June 11-13 as part of the “City Streets to Student Athletes” organization.

Among the group was Chrystian Sellers, a talented defensive back in the 2021 class from Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, Fla.

It marked his second time camping at Clemson in as many summers.

“I really enjoyed the camp,” Sellers said. “That being my second one, I feel like I learned a lot.”

Sellers, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound rising junior, worked out with the safeties all three days and showed well with safeties coach Mickey Conn watching.

“I got good feedback,” Sellers said. “I’m a rising junior and he moved me up to the older senior group, and he helped me a lot on my technique.”

Sellers enjoyed being coached by Conn and believes he left Clemson a better player than he was coming in.

“To me he is a very positive person,” Sellers said of Conn. “He has a lot of energy and is always trying to make you better.”

Sellers also visited Florida in April.

Here are a few highlights from his sophomore season in 2018:

Got my second varsity pick last night with a great district win over Bartram Trail @OHSKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/bUajautuj7 — Chrystian Sellers (@chrystianselle2) September 15, 2018