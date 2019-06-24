Offer would put Clemson ‘at the top’ for 5-star OL

A couple of weekends ago, Clemson played host to twin brothers from the Lone Star State, including Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal five-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer — the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“I had a blast at Clemson,” Tommy told The Clemson Insider. “I was so impressed with everything they showed me. It’s a great place.”

Tommy made the visit with his parents and twin brother, James Brockermeyer, a 2021 offensive center with a dozen scholarship offers.

“My brother feels the same as I did too (about Clemson),” Tommy said. “He loved it!”

The highlight of the visit for Tommy was spending time with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. The Brockermeyer brothers didn’t get to meet head coach Dabo Swinney as he was on vacation in Italy.

“I enjoyed getting to know him and build a relationship,” Tommy said of Caldwell.

“He’s interested in my brother and I. I feel good about getting an offer soon but Coach Swinney is in charge of that and he was out of the country.”

Tommy touts offers from Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Stanford, among others.

How would the Tigers stack up if they pull the trigger on an offer?

“They would definitely be at the top of the list,” he said.

Tommy doesn’t have a firm timeline for his decision but is thinking about committing going into his senior year. A few main factors will help determine his college choice.

“The things that are going to be important is their offensive line development, the people and coaches there, and the culture,” he said. “I don’t think distance will be a big factor.”