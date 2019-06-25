In-state 4-star eyeing another Clemson visit

An in-state receiver on Clemson’s recruiting radar is looking to get back on campus for another visit sooner than later.

Class of 2021 prospect Joshua Burrell from Blythewood hopes to return for a game in the fall, if not before then.

“Any visit to Clemson is great from experience, so I’d love to get back on campus,” Burrell said. “If not this summer, then there are great chances during the season.”

Burrell has visited Tigertown twice before, both times on game days. One of the games he witnessed at Death Valley was the 56-35 win over South Carolina last November.

“I think what stands out most is the facilities and the winning atmosphere,” he said of Clemson.

The Tigers have expressed interest in Burrell (6-2, 208), the top-ranked rising junior prospect in the state of South Carolina.

“They like my size for my age, how I’m continuing to get better as a player, and being the best I can be in the classroom,” Burrell said of what he’s heard from Clemson’s staff.

Burrell lists offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia, Arkansas and others. He is not in a rush to render a commitment, but whenever the time comes for him to make a decision, a few factors will help determine his college choice.

“When I choose a school, I want that place to feel like home, a school I can benefit from on the field and in the classroom,” he said. “Also a school that will impact my life not just for four years but the next 40 and life after football.”

Burrell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from the Palmetto State, No. 22 wide receiver and No. 130 overall prospect in the class of 2021. His twin brother, Jordan, a 2021 safety, is also a power conference recruit with offers from Virginia Tech and Syracuse.