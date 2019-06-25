Local safety shows well at Clemson camp

A standout in-state prospect who lives just an hour away from Clemson returned to campus earlier this month to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Honea Path (S.C.) Belton-Honea Path 2021 defensive back Bralyn Oliver performed well at the camp on Wednesday, June 5, and enjoyed working with safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“It was good,” Oliver said. “I learned a lot of things from him through individual (drills) and 1-on-1’s.”

Oliver (6-2, 200) played cornerback for BHP last season but switched to safety this spring when he gained 20 pounds.

Based on the feedback he received from Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables about his camp performance, Oliver feels good about his chances of earning an offer from the Tigers after they see more of his game film this fall.

“He told me I did amazing,” Oliver said of Conn. “Him and Coach Venables watched me in 1-on-1’s and they loved it. Venables said they’re going to offer, but since I moved from corner to safety they want to see me play up on the line more.”

Oliver picked up his first Power Five offer from West Virginia in March. Since then, he has added offers from Georgia, Duke, Louisville, Colorado, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, and most recently, Tennessee two weeks ago.

If Clemson pulls the trigger on an offer, it would obviously be a dream come true for the local recruit.

“It would mean the world,” he said. “That’s a dream school to be able to play close to home and winning Natty’s. That’s a dream.”

Oliver has also camped at Georgia and Tennessee this summer, and visited Louisville as well. He plans to make his commitment on April 8, 2020, his mother’s birthday.

As a sophomore last season, Oliver posted 31 tackles, five pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble. He also saw action at wide receiver, tallying 451 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions.