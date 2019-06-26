5-star Clemson commit enjoys camp, excited for cookout

Five-star offensive line commitment Mitchell Mayes visited Clemson for a couple of days earlier this month during the second session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound recruit from Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road chose not to work out but had an enjoyable experience on campus nonetheless.

“It was great being at the camp,” Mayes said. “I enjoyed hanging out with players, coaches and other recruits while attempting to coach up the campers.”

The camp visit afforded Mayes another opportunity to catch up and continue building his relationship with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Coach Caldwell was just telling me that he appreciates me being there and trying his best to get me ready for my senior season by sharing knowledge with me,” Mayes said. “Also developing the relationship as well.”

Mayes took advantage of his time on campus to do some recruiting for the Tigers, and likes where Clemson stands with two of the top receiver targets that attended the Swinney Camp — Xzavier Henderson and E.J. Williams.

“Xzavier and E.J. are my targets. I talked to Xzavier the most at the camp,” Mayes said. “I think we have a good chance with both guys.”

Mayes, who committed to Clemson in the spring, remains All In with the Tigers and looks forward to getting back on campus for the All In Cookout at the end of July.

“I am trying to make it for the cookout,” he said. “I am very excited to hang with all the recruits and coaches and have a fantastic time!”

Mayes is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class. He chose Clemson over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Penn State and others when he gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers on March 11.