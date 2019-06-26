Blue-chip N.C. DL sets return visit to Death Valley

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw is a blue-chip recruit in the class of 2022 that will be highly sought after by many of the nation’s best programs. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound rising sophomore already has double-digit college offers.

Clemson is showing considerable early interest, and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates visited Shaw at his school during the spring evaluation period. Shaw returned the favor earlier this month by visiting Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp.

“I really enjoyed it,” Shaw said. “Great experience, good drills, good teaching from the coaches and players.”

Shaw’s early offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.

Clemson’s policy is not to offer underclassmen prospects, as the Tigers go about their business on the recruiting trail with a patient approach. But Bates let Shaw know that he is in line to receive an offer from the Tigers in due time.

“He said I would be the first DL in the class of ‘22 to receive an offer,” Shaw said.

Shaw feels blessed to know that he is at the top of Clemson’s board for his class.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “The work I put in, the top college as of last year is taking interest in me.”

Shaw enjoyed being around Bates at the camp and got some valuable advice to take with him, specifically to “take the process as slow as [he] can, continue to listen to [his] high school coaches, and to prepare mentally and physically with everything [he does] in life.”

When Shaw looks at Clemson as a potential college option, a couple of things stand out to him.

“National championships, and players getting to the league,” he said. “That’s two of the ultimate goals a student-athlete wants to accomplish.”

Shaw said he is planning to visit South Carolina at the end of July, and as of now, he is set to return to Clemson for the 2019 season-opener vs. Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.