Clemson No. 1 for 5-star corner after offer

Miami (Fla.) Palmetto five-star cornerback Corey Collier, one of the country’s top prospects in the next recruiting cycle, picked up an offer from Clemson earlier this month after making a visit to campus on June 7.

“I felt blessed because not a lot of people can do the things that I was blessed to do,” Collier said of the offer in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “It was crazy. I was very, very excited.”

Collier (6-2, 175) – the No. 1 corner and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to Rivals – is grateful for the opportunity to play for one of, if not the nation’s best defensive coordinator in Brent Venables.

“It means everything to me because their defense matches my swag,” said Collier.

Venables paid Collier a visit to his school during the spring evaluation period, and Collier plans to visit Clemson again at some point, saying he “loves it there.”

Over 30 schools have extended offers to Collier, including the likes of Florida State, Miami, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee.

Asked where the Tigers stand in his recruitment now that they’ve offered, Collier had a simple answer.

“Number 1,” he said.

Collier said he will look closely at a few main factors when he makes his college decision in the future: “the education, the area, then the football team.”

What will the program that lands his commitment get in him as a player?

“A hard-working person that will be an animal on the field and a beast in the weight room,” Collier said, “and will have the desire to go win a national championship.”