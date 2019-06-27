4-star safety left ‘speechless’ by Clemson offer

Last month, Clemson dispensed a new scholarship offer to Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star safety Derrick Davis.

Davis, a top-50 national prospect in the 2021 class, was shocked but delighted when he received the offer from Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn at the end of May.

“It was very exciting when I got the offer,” Davis told The Clemson Insider. “I was definitely speechless.”

With the new offer in tow, Davis (6-1, 195) wanted to check out the defending champs, so he decided to visit Clemson earlier this month.

“Me and my family enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “We got to see things that most recruits don’t get to see, like visiting and talking to the Athletic Director or checking out how and where the dorms are set up. But to me the main highlight was just the family atmosphere. It was just incredible.”

Clemson joins the likes of Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and over a dozen other major programs on Davis’ offer sheet.

It’s early in his recruitment, but the Tigers are in a good spot with Davis right now following the offer and visit, and it may not be long before Dabo Swinney and company get him back on campus.

“Clemson right now is very high on my list,” he said, “and I believe I’ll be back down for the game against Texas A&M (Sept. 7).”

Davis checks in as the No. 2 safety and No. 47 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.