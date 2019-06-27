Porter discusses commitment to ‘dream school’ Clemson

Clemson added a big-time arm to its future arsenal on Wednesday, when class of 2022 right-handed pitcher Brock Porter announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers.

Porter, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound rising junior from Milford, Mich., was recently offered by head coach Monte Lee.

“I got an offer two days ago from Monte Lee,” Porter told TCI. “That’s been my dream school, so I took it because I absolutely love it there.”

Porter picked the Tigers over other offers from Duke, Miami and Tennessee. He has visited Clemson on a couple of occasions and came away impressed by the campus, facilities and coaching staff.

“I just love the campus overall,” he said. “I thought it was sweet, and the baseball facilities are really neat. The coaching staff is unbelievable there, and it was really good to talk to them and see what they’re like. I just love the whole atmosphere, the whole place with all the people around… They’re all really good people, and everything was great.”

Lee was thrilled when he found out about Porter’s pledge.

“He said he’s super excited and he’s happy that he gets another Clemson Tiger and couldn’t wait,” Porter said.

Porter, who attends Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, is a very good athlete with a big arm and projectable build. This past season, he posted an 8-2 record with a 1.20 ERA while leading his team to a state championship.

“I throw a fastball, curveball and changeup,” Porter said. “I like to overpower kids, but I also like to have good control and try to outplay them and outsmart them, just to make sure they can’t hit.”