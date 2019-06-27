Tigers feel like they found their scorer

When a team loses one of the top scorers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as two other players that averaged more than 11 points a game, it has to figure out a way to replace that kind of production, experience and leadership and it has to do it fast.

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell thinks he has done just that with the addition of transfer Tevin Mack. The 6-foot-6 wingman transferred to Clemson after graduating from Alabama in May.

Mack averaged 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide this past season, after transferring from Texas and sitting out the 2017-’18 year.

“Tevin is a talented scorer and an experienced player, which on a team with no seniors is really important,” Brownell said Thursday. “He and Curran (Scott) have both been through the wars and played at a high level so both guys are used to playing against size, the speed and experience in front of big crowds, so I think that is important.”

It will be important for Clemson when it begins play on July 4 in the World University Games in Italy. The Tigers will represent the United States in the world championships. Brownell spoke to the media about the trip and about his team’s latest transfer.

A Columbia, S.C. native, Mack played just one year for Alabama. He played in 34 games last season, including 24 starts, while averaging 20.6 minutes per night. He shot 41.7 percent from the floor and added 28 assists, 16 blocks and 11 steals.

In 16 games, Mack scored double-figures, including 20-plus points in four games. He had a season-high 25 points against Georgia, while connecting on 10 of 16 shots. He was also 5-for-7 from behind the arc that night.

At Texas, Mack led the Longhorns during the 2016-’17 season, his sophomore year, averaging 14.8 points per game. He also led the team in three-point shooting, hitting on 39.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

Brownell hopes Mack can step in and replace All-ACC guard Marcquise Reed who averaged 19.4 points per game last year, which ranked third in the ACC. The Tigers are also having to replace Shelton Mitchell’s 11.5 points and Elijah Thomas’ 13.0 points per game.

All three guys, along with David Skara, graduated.

“Tevin, specifically, is a guy I have known for a long time and recruited him in high school,” Brownell said. “I have always been impressed with the way he can score. He is a guy that can make baskets. Our team needs that. We certainly lost some really good players and guys that scored a lot of points for us, so having a guy who is a proven scorer really helps this team.”

Clemson’s first game of pool play in the World University Games will be July 4 against Finland. The game is set for 2 p.m. (EST) in Naples, Italy.