Clemson commit sees another title run ahead for Tigers

Like college football fans everywhere, Clemson commitment Sergio Allen is getting excited for the 2019 season. As he goes through his senior high school season, you can bet the four-star linebacker will be keeping a close eye on the team that he’ll join next year.

Clemson is expected to contend for a national title once again, and count Allen among those who believe another championship run is in store for the Tigers this year.

“I think Clemson will go for another shot at the title,” Allen told The Clemson Insider. “Their offense is top notch right now and I think a lot of people are taking their defense lightly, but they shouldn’t because Clemson’s defense is gonna be very good.”

Allen stays in regular touch with the coordinator of the aforementioned defense, Brent Venables, and the two have built a close relationship.

“It’s very good,” Allen said. “It’s just like a real strong bond.”

Allen committed to Clemson last year on July 26, and he will be back on campus this year on July 26 for Dabo Swinney’s annual All In Cookout, as will most of his fellow commits along with a few top targets in the 2020 class.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s always a fun time with the commits. I feel like we’re all building a really good bond and it’s just a family vibe with those guys. As for the coaches it’s always good to see Coach V. With his energy, you can’t help but to smile and enjoy your time, and coach (Todd) Bates is top tier in building relationships. All of the coaches are always welcoming and great to be around. Dabo is the all-around man!”

Allen also visited campus earlier this month during the Swinney Football Camp, and he is trying to aid Clemson’s recruiting efforts with a couple of receivers that were at the camp as well.

“Really trying to work on getting a good wide receiver corps,” Allen said. “Two guys that I saw at camp were E.J. (Williams) and Xzavier (Henderson). Those are two that I’m really hoping we get.”

Allen, the nation’s No. 3 inside linebacker according to ESPN, attends Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Ga. As he gets ready for his final high school football season, he has his eye on the ultimate prize.

“Most importantly my main goals are winning region and winning the state championship, but in order to do any of that we’ve gotta go 1-0 every week,” he said. “It’s a process.”