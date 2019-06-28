Clemson guard tears ACL

The Clemson Insider has confirmed guard Clyde Trapp has torn his ACL.

We have learned Clemson is expected to release a statement on the injury at a later time. A source told us Trapp tore his ACL in practice on Friday as the Tigers prepare for the World University Games in Italy next week.

Clemson is expected to leave for Italy on Saturday.

The Tigers will play in Pool C of the World University Games, with their first game coming next Thursday (July 4) against Finland in Naples, Italy. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m., eastern standard time.

Trapp is the second basketball player in the last month to tear his ACL. Forward Jonathan Baehre tore his ACL in practice on May 20. Baehre has since had surgery and is beginning rehab. There is no timetable set on his return at this point.

This is another blow for the Clemson basketball program, which has continued to have its share of bad luck when it comes to injuries. This past season, former guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell missed time with knee injuries that slowed them down.

In 2018, the Tigers lost forward Donte Grantham for the year after he tore his ACL in a January game against Notre Dame.

Baehre, who redshirt last season after transferring to Clemson, was expected to take over the reigns as the Tigers’ top scorer. But his injury was a set back and he will be forced to miss the World University Games, though he will travel with the team.

Trapp is one of Clemson’s two most experienced players returning from last year’s team, joining forward Aamir Simms.

The 6-foot-4 junior guard appeared in a career-high 34 games last season, finishing out the postseason as the team’s starting point guard due to Mitchell’s knee injury. Trapp played in 29 games as a freshman, playing as a key reserve for a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament during the 2017-’18 season.