Louisiana WR with Clemson connection high on the Tigers

Three summers ago, class of 2018 prospect Shawn Preston Jr. – now a redshirt freshman safety for Mississippi State – visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp.

This summer, Preston’s younger brother – class of 2022 wide receiver Shazz Preston from Saint James, La. – competed at the Swinney Camp as well. The 6-foot, 185-pound rising sophomore enjoyed working out with receivers coach Jeff Scott again.

“It was a great experience,” Shazz said. “It was my second trip in back to back summers. My older brother camped there too going into his senior year. I camped last summer also, so this was my second camp working with coach Jeff. I think he is a cool guy. He knows his stuff about wide receivers.”

Shazz attends St. James High School, the same school that produced former Clemson running back Chad Jasmin, and Shazz actually trains with Jasmin.

Shazz already holds several early SEC offers from LSU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Arkansas. He is on Clemson’s recruiting radar, too, based on what he has heard from Scott — Jasmin’s former Tiger teammate.

“He said I was on the board as a 2022 guy,” Shazz said. “He said I had great potential and size for my age.”

Shazz is high on the Tigers early in the process as well.

“It’s one of my top interests,” he said. “It’s one of the premier programs in the country. They contend for national championships every year.”

The facilities and people at Clemson have also made an impression on the young wideout.

“The facility is second to none,” he said, “but everyone there is down to earth and willing to take time with you.”

Preston also camped at Alabama this summer. He is planning to visit schools such as Texas A&M, Arkansas, Colorado, Tennessee and Miami.