4-star, two-way ATH performs well at Clemson camp

Four-star athlete Daejon Reynolds, whose recruitment has taken off of late, traveled to Clemson on June 5 to showcase his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The two-way class of 2021 prospect from Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett performed well while competing with both the defensive backs and wide receivers.

“It went very well,” Reynolds told The Clemson Insider. “I won almost every rep on both sides of the ball. I loved interacting with Coach (Mickey) Conn and (Jeff) Scott.”

Reynolds (6-2, 195) not only liked working with the coaches, but also enjoyed learning from some of the current players that were helping out at the camp.

“I got good positive feedback from all of the coaches that were there, even from different colleges,” he said, “and from the players like A.J. Terrell and Tee Higgins coaching me up.”

Reynolds saw his recruiting stock soar this spring, when he received offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee among others. In June, he has added offers from LSU and Georgia.

An offer from Clemson, Reynolds said, would be big for him. Asked what stands out to him about the Tigers, he replied, “They’re going to win a lot of games in these next years.”

“It would mean a lot considering they don’t offer just any guys,” Reynolds said, “and they’re the defending champs.”

Reynolds didn’t begin playing cornerback until recently, but believes that is the position the Tigers like him at, and they want to see him play there more before potentially pulling the trigger on an offer.

“Coach Conn said he just needs film for me at corner,” Reynolds said. “They want me for now as a DB I guess.”

Right now, Reynolds said he prefers to play receiver at the next level, though that could change. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 20 athlete in the country for the 2021 class.