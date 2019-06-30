Elite 2021 tight end looking to visit Clemson again

Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County four-star Hudson Wolfe is considered one of the top tight ends in the country for the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound rising junior owns well over a dozen offers from prominent programs, with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M lining his list.

Wolfe has camped at a couple of schools this summer, specifically Alabama and Tennessee, and is likely done with visits until the upcoming season.

Clemson is one school Wolfe is interested in and looking to check out again in the fall.

“Absolutely,” he told TCI recently. “I’d love to get over to Clemson.”

The Tigers have shown interest in Wolfe — the nation’s No. 2 tight end in his class per Rivals – and he traveled to Clemson for an unofficial visit in March.

Asked what impressed him most about Clemson, Wolfe pointed to the people.

“The people that were taking me around,” he said. “They have some of the best people I’ve been around. All the way from the top to the bottom. They are solid. (Director of on-campus recruiting) Tyler (Clements) was the one taking me around the most and he is special at what he does.”

Wolfe is keeping his college options open as he heads into his junior year. Should the Tigers see fit to offer him a scholarship, they would be in a good spot with the blue-chip tight end.

“As of now no favorites,” he said, “but Clemson would definitely be up on the list if they were to offer.”

Wolfe is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee, No. 2 tight end and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2021 class.