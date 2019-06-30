The secret to Clemson’s success on defense

There is no doubt Clemson has a lot of people to replace on defense this coming season.

The Tigers lost all four starters on its front four, plus two of their starting linebackers and one cornerback. Not only did they lose all of those guys, but all of them were productive players, too.

Christian Wilkins was a unanimous First-Team All-American at defensive tackle, just the fifth player in Clemson history to earn such an honor. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was a First-Team AP All-American for a second straight year in 2018, just the second Tiger ever to earn that recognition. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was a First-Team All-American and defensive end Austin Bryant was a First-Team All-American in 2017.

Linebackers Tre Lamar and Kendall Joseph were both All-ACC selections, as was cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

As good as Clemson’s offense was in 2018, and it was good, its defense was even better. The Tigers led the nation in scoring defense, sacks, tackles for loss, yards allowed per rush and yards allowed per play.

Some people question how the Tigers can be as good defensively this coming season as it was last year. However, it does not have to be.

Clemson’s offense returns eight starters from a unit that averaged 44.3 points and 527.2 yards per game, both school records. Those eight starters coming back include quarterback Trevor Lawrence—the ACC’s Rookie of the Year—and running back Travis Etienne—the ACC’s Player of the Year. Also, back is wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross.

With that kind of firepower returning, it will give Clemson’s defense time to grow up this year.

But when watching Clemson’s defense this year, here are some key stats to watch for to see how the unit is progressing.

Since the 2013 season, defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ second year in Tigertown, the Tigers have led the nation in tackles for loss every year but one. That was in 2017 when they finished No. 6.

Last year, Clemson led the nation with 136, a school record for one season.

Another stat to look for is sacks. In all seven of Venables season at Clemson, the Tigers have ranked in the top 20 in total sacks, including no less than a No. 7 ranking the last five seasons. Clemson has led the nation in sacks in each of the last two years.

Finally, the main stat that means more than anything is scoring defense. Since 2014, Clemson has ranked in the top 10 every year but one … the 2015 season, when it finished No. 24. Of course, that Clemson team still went on to play for a national championship.

Last year, the Tigers led nation in scoring defense and finished No. 2 in 2017 and No. 3 in 2014. They also ranked No. 10 in 2016.

So, what I am saying is this. Don’t get caught up in all the yards and things of that nature. Just pay attention to these three stats. If the Tigers are taking care of business in those areas, then you know the defense is having another outstanding season and Venables keeps proving he is the best defensive coordinator in the country.