5-star Bresee working hard to recruit 5-star Flowe

Clemson commitment Bryan Bresee, one of the country’s top prospects, is having a blast at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas, which kicked off Monday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider is on hand for The Opening Finals and caught up there with the five-star defensive lineman from Damascus, Md.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Bresee said. “There’s a lot of dudes that you might be able to talk to online and stuff, and then you get out here and you’re really able to interact with them and talk with them and get to know people better. It’s fun just competing with all these people that you wouldn’t normally get to compete with.”

Bresee is joined at The Opening Finals by a host of fellow Tiger commits, including the three other D-line pledges: Demonte Capehart, Myles Murphy and Tre Williams.

“I’m going to be spending four years with them, so it’s nice to get out here and get to know people and hang out with them,” Bresee said. “Hopefully we all do really well out here so people are prepared for what we’re going to do in the future.”

Bresee has built a great relationship with the guys in the 2020 class, especially Williams, who also hails from the DMV area as a native of Washington, D.C.

“He lives not too far from me,” Bresee said. “Last week, I picked him up and he came over to my house for the weekend. So, our bond’s getting closer and closer. We’re going to room together at Clemson. So, building a friendship off the field really helps with your productiveness on the field, wanting to play for the people beside you.”

One of the big-time recruits that Bresee and the Clemson commits had hoped to recruit this week is not in town. Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe did not make the trip for The Opening Finals after suffering an injury.

However, Bresee and Flowe both participated in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge last week, and if Flowe attends the All In Cookout in July as expected, he will be around most of the Tiger commits.

“We were at Rivals together and I got to talk with him a bunch,” Bresee said of Flowe. “I’m working on him pretty hard. I think he has a good relationship with Coach Venables right now. So, hopefully he’ll come out this summer. I think he’s coming out to the Cookout, so we’ll get to spend some more time with him and hopefully we’ll have another linebacker addition to the team.”

Bresee is ranked among the top 10 prospects nationally in the 2020 class by all of the major recruiting services. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country.

Despite being very highly touted, Bresee hasn’t let the hype get to his head, and he is still hungry to improve his game and learn from the coaches and players at The Opening Finals this week.

“Just getting to work with those kind of guys who know so much about the game, it’s always good to get more advice and learn more,” he said.