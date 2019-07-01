The Opening Finals ‘a dream come true’ for Clemson commit Williams

Among the Clemson commitments participating in The Opening Finals this week in Frisco, Texas, is four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams.

The Clemson Insider is on hand for The Opening Finals and caught up with the standout prospect from St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., who is excited to be there and compete against some of the other top prospects in the country.

“It’s a great honor,” Williams said. “It’s something you dream about when you’re really little. You see YouTube videos of the D-line, O-line one-on-ones… It’s a dream come true, for real, so I’m blessed to be here.”

Williams is not the only member of Clemson’s historic 2020 defensive line class that is taking part in The Opening Finals. In fact, the other three Tiger D-line commits are there as well in Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Demonte Capehart.

“It’s something that’s probably never happened before because our whole D-line class is here, and that has to be some type of record,” Williams said. “I’m pretty sure it’s unprecedented and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

In addition to the Clemson commits, a few of the Tigers’ 2020 targets are competing in The Opening Finals, including four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams and five-star tight end Arik Gilbert.

What kind of pitch will Williams be giving to those guys this week as he tries to get them to join the Clemson family?

“Nobody likes losing,” Williams said. “And dogs gonna play with dogs. So if you want to come play with some dogs and you want to win championships, come to Clemson.”

Clemson’s No. 1-ranked 2020 recruiting class is loaded with elite talent, and Williams believes the special class is poised to help the Tigers continue competing for championships in the years to come.

“If we put the work in, I don’t see why we can’t just keep winning them until we leave,” he said. “We’re going to leave the jersey better than we found it.”