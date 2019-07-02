1-on-1 with 5-star CB Fred Davis from The Opening Finals

1-on-1 with 5-star CB Fred Davis from The Opening Finals

Recruiting

1-on-1 with 5-star CB Fred Davis from The Opening Finals

By 2 hours ago

By: |

FRISCO, Texas — Five-star cornerback Fred Davis is among the Clemson commits competing at The Opening Finals this week at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Watch Davis talk about his experience at The Opening Finals and more in our interview on TCITV:

 

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home