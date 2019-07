FRISCO, Texas — Clemson offensive line commits Mitchell Mayes and Walker Parks, and defensive line commits Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams, participated in the Final 5 Lineman Workout at The Opening Finals on Tuesday afternoon. Clemson pledges Paul Tchio and Myles Murphy sat out due to injuries.

Once again, the future Tigers impressed. Check out our video highlights of them during 1-on-1 lineman drills at the Ford Center at The Star!