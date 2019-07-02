Murphy making his pitch to 5-star Gilbert, targets at The Opening Finals

Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy was one of the double-digit Clemson commits selected to participate in The Opening Finals this week at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Murphy, the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, is not working out at The Opening Finals due to an injury. However, he still made the trip to Frisco to enjoy the experience and support his future Clemson teammates.

“It’s been a great experience, just watching my teammates compete, especially the O-line and D-line,” Murphy told the Clemson Insider. “They all did a great job. To see what they can do in person, it’s a great experience for me and for them, too.”

The Opening Finals event is bringing members of the historic 2020 recruiting class even closer together, and they will have another chance to bond at Dabo Swinney’s annual All In Cookout later this month.

“It’s a very tight bond that we’re creating here,” Murphy said. “Fun experience here at The Opening. It will make the bond even tighter. It will be a brotherhood at the cookout because we’ll have something to talk about, a memory to talk about together.”

Murphy is also taking advantage of his time at The Opening to make his pitch to the Clemson targets that are there — most notably his fellow Peach State prospect and friend, five-star tight end Arik Gilbert of Marietta, Ga.

“What Clemson has to offer is what I’m telling them,” Murphy said of his pitch. “It’s just the truth. I’m not sugarcoating anything. Honestly, what Clemson has is something that everyone wants to be a part of. Like, who doesn’t want to be a part of a winning team, a winning organization, and to play under a coach like Dabo Swinney who’s Christ-driven, schoolwork first and wins. So, who does not want to be a part of that?”

Gilbert, the top-ranked tight end in the country, has been putting on a show in Frisco.

“Arik Gilbert, I just saw him catch a touchdown,” Murphy said. “With his frame, being at tight end, that’s unstoppable almost.”

Murphy, who committed to Clemson in May, is ranked as high as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect nationally in the 2020 class by ESPN.