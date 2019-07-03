1-on-1 with 5-star DE Myles Murphy at The Opening Finals

Recruiting

FRISCO, Texas — Clemson commit Myles Murphy was unable to participate in The Opening Finals this week due to an injury, but still made the trip to Frisco to support his future Tiger teammates competing.

Watch our one-on-one interview with the five-star defensive end at The Opening Finals on TCITV:

