FRISCO, Texas — A trio of future Clemson defensive linemen participated in The Opening Finals this week in Frisco.

Clemson commits Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams all took part in the competition, which took place at the Ford Center at The Star. Myles Murphy was also on hand but sat out due to an injury.

Check out our photo gallery of the next great Clemson defensive line at The Opening Finals from TCI’s Bart Boatwright! Photo Gallery