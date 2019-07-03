TCI talks with Murphy and Capehart at The Opening Finals

FRISCO, Texas — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson defensive line commitments Myles Murphy and Demonte Capehart at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas, this week.

Watch the two future Tigers talk about a number of topics on TCITV:

