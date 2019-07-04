Could Etienne prevent Lawrence from Heisman glory?

Could Travis Etienne prevent Trevor Lawrence from winning the Heisman Trophy?

Some think so.

Like Lawrence, Etienne is considered a serious Heisman candidate heading into the new season after he rushed for a Clemson record 1,658 yards and scored an ACC record-tying 26 touchdowns in 2018. It’s Etienne who is the reigning ACC Player of the Year, not Lawrence.

Pete Fiutak, publisher of the College Football News.com, told the listening audience of WFNZ-radio in Charlotte on Wednesday that he believes Etienne has a better chance at winning the Heisman for Clemson than Lawrence.

“Trevor Lawrence is great. He would be the number draft pick next year if he was eligible. But he is not going to have the numbers,” Fiutak said. “I think Etienne is going to have the potential to hit the 2,000-yard mark and will be right there in the Heisman. Even being almost a better Heisman candidate just because his numbers are going to be strong.”

Last year, Lawrence threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns, despite the fact he did not start the first four games of the season. He played in all 15 games, but he split running the offense with former quarterback Kelly Bryant.

After he became the full-time starter in Week 5, Lawrence threw for 300 or more yards six times, and was five yards shy of a seventh 300-yard game. In his 11 games as a starter, he threw for 2,680 yards, 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He finished the year with a school-record 169 pass attempts without throwing an interception.

In 2018, Lawrence was the ACC leader in touchdown passes (30), yards per attempt (8.3), fewest interceptions thrown (4) and efficiency rating (157.56). His 3,280 yards ranked second in the league, as did his 65.2 percent completion percentage.

He was also second in the league in completions (259) and attempts (397).

Lawrence and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are considered the top two candidates by Vegas to win the Heisman Trophy heading into the 2019 season. Fiutak believes Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts will be there, too, and can put up big numbers this year, which could give the Sooners a record three straight Heisman Trophy winners.

Fiutak also believes Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a darkhorse in the race. He feels Ehlinger has the ability to put up Tim Tebow like stats this coming season for the Longhorns.

Despite having John Heisman coach there (1900-’03), Clemson has never had a Heisman Trophy winner. It came close in 2016 when former quarterback Deshaun Watson was the runner-up to Louisville’s Lamar Jackson. Watson was also a finalist for the award in 2015.

C.J. Spiller finished sixth in the Heisman race in 2009 and Steve Fuller did the same in 1978.