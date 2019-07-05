4-star Georgia ATH talks Clemson interest

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson 2021 four-star athlete Kamar Wilcoxson does not currently have an offer from Clemson but still thought enough of the Tigers to include them in the list of his top 10 schools that he released via Twitter on Thursday.

“Clemson is a great school,” Wilcoxson told The Clemson Insider, explaining why the Tigers made his cut. “It’s a great atmosphere up there and it’s just a family feeling. I have a couple friends who go to Clemson, so I get to see how things are on the inside.”

Along with Clemson, Wilcoxson’s top 10 is comprised of Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Maryland, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He lists offers from all of those schools with the exception of Ohio State and Clemson, though he said the Tigers are showing “a lot of interest.”

Wilcoxson (6-2, 190) visited Clemson last spring and said he is planning to visit again. While on campus, he was able to talk with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates as well as defensive assistant Xavier Brewer.

“They’re all cool guys,” Wilcoxson said.

Now that he has made the first cut in his recruitment, Wilcoxson can start to look ahead to what’s next as he continues to advance in the process.

“After the season I’m going to narrow it down to five and schedule my official visits,” he said.

Clemson is very methodical and patient when it comes to extending offers, but if the staff decides to pull the trigger with Wilcoxson, they would be in an even better spot with the Peach State standout than they are now.

“They’re pretty high right now, just waiting on them,” he said.

Wilcoxson, who de-committed from Florida in April, is the No. 18 athlete and No. 221 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite. Meanwhile, Rivals ranks him as the No. 17 cornerback in the nation for 2021.