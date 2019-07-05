Former Clemson running back passes away

Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye has passed away.

Elbert County (Ga.) Corner Chuck Almond told Fox Carolina News Dye passed away Friday after swimming with his family near the South Carolina state line. Dye went under water as family members called 911. That happened around 4:50 p.m.

According to Fox Carolina, Dye’s body was pulled out of the water around 6 p.m. Dye was 25 years old.

Dye is the second former Clemson running back to die in the last nine months. Former running back C.J. Fuller passed away on October 3, 2018 due to pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis, complications from a knee surgery he had two months before.

Dye lettered at Clemson from 2014-’16. After redshirting in 2013, he played as a reserve running back over the next three years, behind starter Wayne Gallam. He was a member of Clemson’s 2016 National Championship team.

After the 2016 National Championship Game, Dye transferred to East Carolina. He played for the Pirates in 2017, where he rushed for 217 yards in eight games.

Dye rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns on 76 carries during his 17-game career at Clemson.